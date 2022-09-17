ARCS Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week (ARX)

ARCS (ARX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. During the last seven days, ARCS has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ARCS coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ARCS has a total market capitalization of $585,045.33 and $176,461.00 worth of ARCS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARCS Profile

ARCS’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. ARCS’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,600,000 coins. ARCS’s official message board is medium.com/arcs-arx-official. The official website for ARCS is www.arcs-chain.com. ARCS’s official Twitter account is @ARCS_ARX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ARCS

According to CryptoCompare, “AIre project was founded in 2014 with the philosophy of a desire to improve well-being for people around the world, not only physically, but also mentally and socially. AIre’ s vision is to empower individuals through the rights to their data and the value their data holds. The ecosystem will include participants of many kinds, ranging from individuals to large data corporations. Participants will be able to transact with each other, protected by the “rule of code” enforced with smart contracts deployed onto a blockchain network. This enables businesses to buy and sell data while being compliant with personal data regulations, ultimately improving their data analytics capabilities and deriving meaningful insights. Individuals who provide information to data banks will be protected by a high level of privacy and receive rewards based on input data and it is used. Buying and selling data is increasingly becoming a major part of our lives, Aire’ s proposed ecosystem will make buying and selling data an integrated part of our lives whilst ensuring privacy and fair distribution of data trade.”

