Apollon Limassol Price Up 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $560,944.27 and approximately $231,827.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be purchased for about $1.70 or 0.00008490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00091848 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00082656 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00021643 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00031246 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007942 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Apollon Limassol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

