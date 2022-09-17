Apella Capital LLC Purchases 296 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in Adobe by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,591 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,459,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $299.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.14 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.38. The stock has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

