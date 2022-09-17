Anglo Pacific Group (TSE:APY) Trading Down 0.4%

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.51 and last traded at C$2.51. Approximately 1,506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 9,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.52.

Anglo Pacific Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.69. The stock has a market cap of C$647.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

