Anderson Hoagland & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,037 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 979,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,049,000 after purchasing an additional 291,904 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 926.5% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 74,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 67,652 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.17.

