Anderson Hoagland & Co. Reduces Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. cut its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Post were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Post during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Post by 84.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Post by 11.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Post by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Post to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Post to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

Post Stock Down 0.4 %

POST stock opened at $86.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $91.48.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. Post had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Featured Articles

