Anderson Hoagland & Co. Purchases 10,141 Shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Vanguard US Multifactor ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF were worth $28,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 106.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VFMF opened at $94.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.10.

