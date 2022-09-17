Anderson Hoagland & Co. Makes New Investment in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Doximity by 400.0% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 460.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $31.45 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $101.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average is $40.45. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Doximity had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $90.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOCS. Bank of America lowered shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

