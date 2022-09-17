Anderson Hoagland & Co. Invests $408,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $48.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

