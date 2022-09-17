Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $3.04 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 204.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 25,674 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KEYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.23.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $165.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

