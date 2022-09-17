AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has $28.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

AnaptysBio Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $713.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average is $23.32. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $37.89.

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 448.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 48.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 75.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

