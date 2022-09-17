Analyzing Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) and Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) and Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Globus Medical has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orthofix Medical has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Globus Medical and Orthofix Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical 15.91% 11.81% 10.54% Orthofix Medical -8.00% 1.90% 1.38%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Medical 0 1 8 0 2.89 Orthofix Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Globus Medical and Orthofix Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Globus Medical presently has a consensus target price of $77.36, suggesting a potential upside of 26.91%. Orthofix Medical has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. Given Orthofix Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Orthofix Medical is more favorable than Globus Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.1% of Globus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Globus Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Globus Medical and Orthofix Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical $958.10 million 6.33 $149.19 million $1.49 40.91 Orthofix Medical $464.48 million 0.93 -$38.38 million ($1.86) -11.61

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Orthofix Medical. Orthofix Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Globus Medical beats Orthofix Medical on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globus Medical

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives. The company also offers products for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, including fracture plates, compression screws, intramedullary nails, and external fixation systems; and hip and knee joint solutions, including modular hip stems and acetabular cups, as well as posterior stabilizing and cruciate retaining knee arthroplasty implants. In addition, it distributes human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue-based products. Globus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

About Orthofix Medical

(Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical Inc. operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures. This segment also designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and a portfolio of products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions, as well as markets regenerative non-tissue biologic solutions derived from synthetic materials. The Global Orthopedics segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products that are used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales representatives; independent distributors; and employed and independent sales representatives to physicians, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, integrated health delivery systems, and other purchasing organizations. The company was formerly known as Orthofix International N.V. and changed its name to Orthofix Medical Inc. in July 2018. Orthofix Medical Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.