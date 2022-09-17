Analysts Set WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Target Price at $7.17

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of WM Technology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research cut shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.20 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of WM Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

In other WM Technology news, CFO Arden Lee sold 27,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $73,871.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,171.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Arden Lee sold 27,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $73,871.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,171.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $32,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 200,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,804.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,791 shares of company stock valued at $349,246 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WM Technology by 40.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,687,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 40.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after buying an additional 562,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 298.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 842,321 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WM Technology by 6,347.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,100,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of WM Technology by 13,253.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 951,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 944,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $2.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $293.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75. WM Technology has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $15.16.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $58.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. WM Technology had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that WM Technology will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

