Analysts Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) PT at $40.22

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VET. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VET opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.06. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.43.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $672.99 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 28.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0628 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,114,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,508,000 after purchasing an additional 209,778 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,658,000 after purchasing an additional 65,689 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 312.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after purchasing an additional 935,659 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,132,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,079,000 after purchasing an additional 380,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,014,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after purchasing an additional 288,982 shares during the last quarter. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Further Reading

