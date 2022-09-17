Analysts Set Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Price Target at $104.83

Shares of Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Ipsen from €98.00 ($100.00) to €102.00 ($104.08) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ipsen from €95.00 ($96.94) to €100.00 ($102.04) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ipsen from €117.00 ($119.39) to €102.00 ($104.08) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Ipsen Trading Down 2.6 %

IPSEY opened at $25.36 on Friday. Ipsen has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $32.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.89.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, chronic renal failure, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

