American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Shares of American Vanguard stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $19.89. The stock had a trading volume of 617,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,733. The stock has a market cap of $614.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.26. American Vanguard has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric G. Wintemute purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,082,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,630,699.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other American Vanguard news, CEO Eric G. Wintemute purchased 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,461,746. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric G. Wintemute acquired 2,500 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $49,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,082,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,630,699.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVD. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Vanguard by 16.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in American Vanguard by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in American Vanguard by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in American Vanguard by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

