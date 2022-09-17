American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Lessened by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,252 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in American Express were worth $16,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in American Express by 2.5% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,261 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 60.2% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in American Express by 27.0% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,733 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in American Express by 0.5% in the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 15,628 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its position in American Express by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $153.08 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

