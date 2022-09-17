Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Short Interest Update

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 112.9% from the August 15th total of 624,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Alzamend Neuro news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 36,000 shares of Alzamend Neuro stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $34,920.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,002,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,702,586.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 94,900 shares of company stock worth $93,116.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the 1st quarter valued at $2,847,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 0.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALZN opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. Alzamend Neuro has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.57.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001 that is in Phase II clinical trial, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002 that completed preclinical stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

