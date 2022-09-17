Altrucoin (ALTRU) Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week

Altrucoin (ALTRU) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. Altrucoin has a total market cap of $710,616.42 and $120,127.00 worth of Altrucoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Altrucoin coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001785 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Altrucoin has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 312.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15,645.71 or 0.78609637 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 592.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00102349 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002382 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00832636 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Altrucoin Coin Profile
Altrucoin’s total supply is 2,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Altrucoin is https://reddit.com/r/altrucoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Altrucoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Altrucoin
Receive News & Updates for Altrucoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Altrucoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.