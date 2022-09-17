Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Alpha Real Trust Price Performance
ARTL stock opened at GBX 148.50 ($1.79) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 151.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 148.19. Alpha Real Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 123 ($1.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 176 ($2.13). The company has a current ratio of 95.04, a quick ratio of 65.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The company has a market cap of £84.55 million and a PE ratio of 1,142.31.
About Alpha Real Trust
