Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Lowered to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
ALIZY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Allianz from €230.00 ($234.69) to €225.00 ($229.59) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Allianz from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup downgraded Allianz from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Allianz from €250.00 ($255.10) to €245.00 ($250.00) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allianz currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $245.00.
Allianz Stock Performance
ALIZY opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. Allianz has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $26.52.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
