Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Lowered to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ALIZY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Allianz from €230.00 ($234.69) to €225.00 ($229.59) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Allianz from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup downgraded Allianz from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Allianz from €250.00 ($255.10) to €245.00 ($250.00) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allianz currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $245.00.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz Stock Performance

ALIZY opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. Allianz has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $26.52.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.