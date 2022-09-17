Albert Technologies (LON:ALB) Stock Price Up 56.9%

Albert Technologies Ltd (LON:ALB – Get Rating) rose 56.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10). Approximately 833,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 337,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.10 ($0.06).
Albert Technologies Trading Up 56.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £7.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.
Albert Technologies Company Profile
Albert Technologies Ltd. provides autonomous cross-channel artificial intelligence marketing platform in Israel and internationally. The company offers artificial intelligence-based software to brands and advertising agencies using a Software as a Service (SaaS) model. It develops and deploys algorithmic solutions to provide marketers with a self-driving solution for cross-channel campaign execution, testing, optimization, analysis, and insights.
Read More
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Albert Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albert Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.