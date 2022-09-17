Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Piper Sandler

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market cap of $213.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.43.
In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,825.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 26,193 shares of company stock worth $111,688 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.
