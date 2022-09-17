Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Piper Sandler

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market cap of $213.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,825.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 26,193 shares of company stock worth $111,688 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1,047.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

