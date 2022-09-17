Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $36.23 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 12.3% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $36,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.51. 2,695,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,333. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.85 and its 200-day moving average is $140.00. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

