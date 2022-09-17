AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ACM opened at $71.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.32. AECOM has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $79.97.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. AECOM’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AECOM by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in AECOM by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in AECOM by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in AECOM by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in AECOM by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AECOM

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.