Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Price Target Cut to €2,540.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €2,625.00 ($2,678.57) to €2,540.00 ($2,591.84) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Adyen from €2,750.00 ($2,806.12) to €2,070.00 ($2,112.24) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Adyen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Adyen from €2,220.00 ($2,265.31) to €1,930.00 ($1,969.39) in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,297.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53. Adyen has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $32.95.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

