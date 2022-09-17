Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives $489.12 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $435.72.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Cowen dropped their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $299.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe has a 52-week low of $292.14 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $398.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

