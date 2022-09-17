Addison Capital Co Has $247,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Addison Capital Co lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 770.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Down 3.1 %

ADBE stock traded down $9.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $299.50. 14,948,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,729,341. The stock has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.14 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $396.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KGI Securities began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.