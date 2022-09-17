Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Short Interest Down 32.2% in August

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,000 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the August 15th total of 227,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acasti Pharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acasti Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) by 174.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 35,962 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.13% of Acasti Pharma worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of ACST opened at $0.76 on Friday. Acasti Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma ( NASDAQ:ACST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

