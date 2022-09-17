AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) Price Reaches $3.93 on Major Exchanges

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One AC Milan Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $3.93 or 0.00019776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AC Milan Fan Token has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. AC Milan Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $12.35 million and $2.77 million worth of AC Milan Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AC Milan Fan Token Profile

AC Milan Fan Token’s genesis date was February 11th, 2021. AC Milan Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,141,172 coins. AC Milan Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/acmilan. AC Milan Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AC Milan Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

