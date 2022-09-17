Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 94.1% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $17.83. 26,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,790. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.
About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private
infrastructure equity investments from around the world.
