4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Price Down 13% Over Last 7 Days (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market capitalization of $293,070.51 and $31.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD.

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector.”

