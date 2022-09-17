332 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Bought by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,677,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,066,000 after buying an additional 269,599 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 297,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 241,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,987 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 334.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,427,000 after purchasing an additional 124,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $158.88 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.56 and a 200-day moving average of $168.08.
