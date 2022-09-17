180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 448 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,488,053,000 after purchasing an additional 433,659 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after purchasing an additional 564,493 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,234,635,000 after purchasing an additional 669,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,689,030,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRM traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.51. 9,882,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,735,791. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.56 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $151.51 billion, a PE ratio of 280.57, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $385,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,104,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,657,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $385,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,104,367.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,397,285 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.21.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

