Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.26-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $339.00 million-$341.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.84 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.16-$1.18 EPS.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Zscaler stock traded down $6.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.99. 2,567,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of -63.53 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.33.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,893,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 98.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $574,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

