ZINC (ZINC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $27.00

ZINC (ZINC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. ZINC has a market capitalization of $3,556.75 and approximately $27.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZINC has traded 30.3% lower against the dollar. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 164.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,560.56 or 0.33369401 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 572.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00103102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005086 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00841957 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZINC

According to CryptoCompare, “ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency in the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

