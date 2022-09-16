Zap (ZAP) Trading 15.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zap (ZAP) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Zap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zap has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. Zap has a total market capitalization of $736,269.76 and approximately $5,068.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zap

Zap launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official website is www.zap.store. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zap

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

