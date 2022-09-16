yOUcash Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (YOUC)

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. yOUcash has a market cap of $4.41 billion and approximately $886,978.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, yOUcash has traded down 0% against the dollar. One yOUcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 536.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,804.37 or 0.19261273 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00839282 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021011 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash was first traded on September 15th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,990 coins. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.com. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling yOUcash

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

