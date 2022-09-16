Yield App (YLD) Market Cap Tops $18.09 Million

Yield App (YLD) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Yield App coin can now be bought for about $0.0991 or 0.00000502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Yield App has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Yield App has a market capitalization of $18.09 million and approximately $372,455.00 worth of Yield App was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 266.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,618.62 or 0.23392578 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 550.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00104689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00838789 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Yield App Profile

Yield App’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,590,838 coins. Yield App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com. Yield App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Yield App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Yield App’s official website is www.yield.app.

Yield App Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YIELD App is a licensed FinTech company that enables anyone to invest in decentralized finance (DeFi). Thanks to an intuitive web platform, users around the world can earn among the best APYs in DeFi without having to go through a lengthy, complex, and often costly learning process.YLD is a reward token provided by YIELD App. Holding YLD in a wallet on the YIELD App platform allows users to boost their APY up to 20% on stablecoins and ETH, while earning up to 10% interest on the YLD token itself.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield App should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield App using one of the exchanges listed above.

