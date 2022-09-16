Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,473 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Xylem worth $34,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,185,927 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $92.05 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $136.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.64.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

