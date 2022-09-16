XP Factory (LON:XPF) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of XP Factory (LON:XPF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of XP Factory stock opened at GBX 13.75 ($0.17) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.10, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 14.86. XP Factory has a twelve month low of GBX 11 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 33.40 ($0.40). The firm has a market cap of £20.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00.

XP Factory Plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape-the-room type games under the Escape Hunt brand; and a network of owner-operated and franchised socializing cocktail bar venues under the Boom Battle Bar brand.

