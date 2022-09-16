Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Insider Kathy Mayerhofer Sells 1,640 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Xometry Price Performance
NASDAQ:XMTR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.66. The stock had a trading volume of 625,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,218. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.90. Xometry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $67.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 0.04.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CL King raised their price objective on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
Institutional Trading of Xometry
Xometry Company Profile
Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xometry (XMTR)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.