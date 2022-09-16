Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Insider Kathy Mayerhofer Sells 1,640 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:XMTR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.66. The stock had a trading volume of 625,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,218. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.90. Xometry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $67.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 0.04.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CL King raised their price objective on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Foundry Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter worth $167,923,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,477 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 1st quarter worth $32,504,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 1,926.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 901,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,209,000 after acquiring an additional 857,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Xometry by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,630,000 after purchasing an additional 761,100 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

