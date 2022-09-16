Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) COO Sells $240,000.00 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) COO Peter Goguen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,252 shares in the company, valued at $6,735,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter Goguen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Peter Goguen sold 4,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $216,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.66. 625,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.90. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $67.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.96. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 0.04.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XMTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. CL King raised their price objective on Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Xometry by 209.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

