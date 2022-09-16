Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.73

Shares of Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 15322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.
Xinyi Glass Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22.
About Xinyi Glass
Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.
