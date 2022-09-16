Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.57

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.59, with a volume of 1396713 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Several research firms have weighed in on XBC. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$1.50 to C$1.15 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$1.15 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$1.75 to C$0.85 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.59.

The company has a market capitalization of C$88.19 million and a PE ratio of -3.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.26.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

