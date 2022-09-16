WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $154.35

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$154.35 and traded as high as C$165.50. WSP Global shares last traded at C$164.03, with a volume of 208,909 shares.

WSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$186.33.

The company has a market cap of C$20.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$154.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$152.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.12 billion. Research analysts anticipate that WSP Global Inc. will post 6.7499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

