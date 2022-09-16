Worth Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Worth Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of PFF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.74. The stock had a trading volume of 174,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,657. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.16. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

