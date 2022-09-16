Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 6,633 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Worth Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,633 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Duke Energy Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of DUK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.30. The stock had a trading volume of 125,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,861. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.64 and its 200 day moving average is $108.82. The firm has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.35.
Duke Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.38%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on DUK. Barclays lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
