Worth Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at about $20,525,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 79.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,804,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after buying an additional 26,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 618.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,734 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RHS traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $162.42. 3,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,766. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $153.08 and a 12 month high of $182.29.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

