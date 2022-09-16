Worth Asset Management LLC Has $106,000 Holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter worth $185,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth $237,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of FCG traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.45. 75,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,472. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $31.07.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

